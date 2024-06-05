GENDRON, Fernand

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday June 2, 2024 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Albertine Gendron. Loving father of Roch (Micheline), Doris Mitchell (Doug), and Gary. Proud grandfather of Travis (Allison), Monique (Mike), Darcy (Sarah), Jason (Whitney) and Jennifer. Adored great grandfather of Chad, Ty, Blake, Bekem, Brett, Chloe, Sophie and Tatum. Predeceased by his parents the late George Gendron and Marie (nee Fraser) Gendron. Dear brother of Rejeanne (Gendron) Desbiens and predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Monday June 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

