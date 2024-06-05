Between the Covers – June 5

The Staff and Board of the Wawa Public Library are wrapping up our 70th Anniversary celebrations!

There is still time to get in your entry for the Literary Contest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa in collaboration with the Wawa Public Library. There are six categories; grades 5-8 poems, grades 9-12 poems and adult poems, grades 5-8 short stories, grades 9-12 short stories and adult short stories. There will be a $100.00 cash prize for the winner in each category. Entries can be in either French or English and are due by Friday, June 7th, 2024. Email your entries to [email protected] or drop them in at the Wawa Public Library.

The winner of our “Show Us Your Library Card” draw is Colleen Abbott. Congratulations Colleen and thank you to everyone for participating. Thank you also to Victor Lucas of Angler’s Inn who donated his handmade chipmunk house which was part of the prize package.

Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesday June 11th for a special Grandpa Story Time! We will have special guest grandpas who will be reading stories. There will be a really cool craft and a special draw for one child to take home a Father’s Day gift for the special father figure in their life. Everyone is welcome, and we ask that children five and under attend with a parent or caregiver!

New Books this week are The Atlas Maneuver” by Steve Berry, “After Annie” by Anna Quindlen, “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood “I Heard Her Call My Name” by Lucy Sante. The new audio book this week is “Fourteen Days” a collaboration by authors such as Margaret Atwood, Tess Gerritsen, Douglas Preston, Diana Gabaldon and more. En Français, nous avons “My missing piece”, tome 1 par Acacia Black.

The staff pick of the week is “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena.

Welcome to Stanhope – a safe neighbourhood. A place for families.

William Wooler is a family man, on the surface. But he’s been having an affair, an affair that ended horribly this afternoon at a motel up the road. So when he returns to his house, devastated and angry, to find his difficult nine-year-old daughter Avery unexpectedly home from school, William loses his temper.

Hours later, Avery’s family declare her missing.

Suddenly Stanhope doesn’t feel so safe. And William isn’t the only one on his street who’s hiding a lie. As witnesses come forward with information that may or may not be true, Avery’s neighbours become increasingly unhinged.

Who took Avery Wooler?

Nothing will prepare you for the truth.

New movies this week is “R.I.P.D. 2 Rise of the Damned” starring Penelope Mitchell and Jeffrey Donovan, “One Life” starring Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn, “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo and for the kids, “Kung Fu Panda 4” starring Jack Black and Angelina Jolie

Come on in and check it out!!

POCKET HUG FUNDRAISER-The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS– D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

ADULT CRAFT CLUB: Join us for Adult Craft Club every Tuesday starting at 1:00! June will be the last month for Adult Craft as we break for the summer. We will be back in September with new ideas and lots of fun! Watch our Facebook page or our website (wawa.olsn.ca) to find out what we’re doing! There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!

POKEMON GO CLUB Join us on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00am for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of June, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Lego Club on Wednesday, Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday.

Summer Reading Club fun begins in July so be sure to follow Wawa Public Library Summer Programs Facebook page to see what’s happening this summer!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lap blankets and shawls!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.