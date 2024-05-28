Canada and Ontario Joint Statement on the National Housing Strategy

Today, Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Paul Calandra, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, released a joint statement:

“Canada and Ontario recognize that our collaboration is imperative to solving the housing crisis.

That is why we are pleased to share that an agreement has been reached on a revised action plan from Ontario that will unlock $357 million of federal funding under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Ontario has submitted a revised Action Plan under the bilateral agreement, which provides more robust data and insights as to which housing projects benefitted from provincial investment.

Ontario has also included new measures in its Action Plan which better reflect Ontario’s funding delivery model, as the only jurisdiction which flows the funds through municipal service managers. These measures include: establishing provincial supply targets with service managers, directing funding toward new projects, setting annual goals, and implementing robust data collection and reporting mechanisms.

Additionally, Ontario will submit an Action Plan for 2025-2028 by December 31, 2024 to secure continued federal funding for the remainder of the 10-year National Housing Strategy agreement.

Solving the housing crisis requires a Team Canada approach. We will continue to work together, along with our municipal partners, to make sure the people of Ontario have the homes they need.”