Between the Covers – May 27

The Wawa Public Library, then known as The Michipicoten Public Library opened its doors in May of 1954 in the basement of Sir James Dunn School. Mrs. Ruth Eldridge was appointed as the library’s first Librarian.

The Library soon outgrew the space in the school and a place in the new Township of Michipicoten Municipal building was allocated to the library. The library was relocated when the building was completed in 1971. Renovations to the library in 1996, provided an additional 500 feet of useable space. On June 5th, 2007, a by-law was passed to rename the Michipicoten Public Library to the Wawa Public Library in conjunction with Municipality’s name change from Michipicoten Township to the Municipality of Wawa.

The Library Board and Staff continue to celebrate this milestone with a variety of activities through to the end of May!

Our 70th Anniversary Social was a huge success! It was nice to see people come in and celebrate the Wawa Public Library! We also had a fun evening of live music! A huge thank you to up and coming artist Graham Sears and to The Other Guys, Peter, Dave and Wolfgang for a great night of amazing music, excellent vocals and some great laughs! You are wonderful entertainers and we had a great time!

Thank you to everyone who joined us for these events.

Don’t forget to come in and Show Us Your Library Card for the draw at the end of the month. If you don’t have a library card, now is a great time to get one! Also, you have until June 7th to get your entries in for the Literary Contest! There is a $100.00 prize for the winner in each category! For more info check out our website at wawa.olsn.ca or drop into the library.

Did you know? Ontario Provincial Park Day Use Passes are available at the Wawa Public Library/ Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information. A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card.

New Books this week is “Listen for the Lie” by Amy Tintera, “James” by Percival Everett, “Depression is Real My Personal Journey” by local author Kelly Moore McKenzie and “The Sky was Falling” by Dr. Cornelia Griggs.

New in Audio Books is “The Women” by Kristin Hannah.

En Français, nous avons “Quelqu’un d’autre” par Guillaume Musso. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn. Come on in and check it out. From Goodreads:

In 1937 in the snowbound city of Kyiv, wry and bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organizes her life around her library job and her young son–but Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia sends her on a different path. Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must forge herself from studious girl to deadly sniper–a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death. When news of her three hundredth kill makes her a national heroine, Mila finds herself torn from the bloody battlefields of the eastern front and sent to America on a goodwill tour.

Still reeling from war wounds and devastated by loss, Mila finds herself isolated and lonely in the glittering world of Washington, DC–until an unexpected friendship with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and an even more unexpected connection with a silent fellow sniper offer the possibility of happiness. But when an old enemy from Mila’s past joins forces with a deadly new foe lurking in the shadows, Lady Death finds herself battling her own demons and enemy bullets in the deadliest duel of her life.

Based on a true story, The Diamond Eye is a haunting novel of heroism born of desperation, of a mother who became a soldier, of a woman who found her place in the world and changed the course of history forever.

These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for your support!

GRANDPA STORY TIME! Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesday June 11th for a special story time! We will have special guest grandpas who will be reading stories. There will be a really cool craft and a special draw for one child to take home a Father’s Day gift. Everyone is welcome, and we ask that children five and under attend with a parent or caregiver!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of May, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, STEAM Club on Wednesday, Clay Club on Thursday and Chess Club on Friday. In June, we have Story and Craft on Tuesday, Lego Club on Wednesday, Clay Club on Thursday and on Friday, Game Club. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

ADULT CRAFT CLUB – Join us every Tuesday from 1:00-3:00pm for Adult Craft Club! There is something for everyone! Follow us on our Facebook page for all details.

Dungeons & Dragons – Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks. Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

Pokemon – If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out. Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up.

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday June 22nd starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library.