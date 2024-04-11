Ontario NDP bill brings Ontario one step closer to declaring Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition NDP, released the following statement after the NDP’s bill to declare Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic passed second reading yesterday:

“This is a welcome first step – but it’s far from the end of the line. We had almost 200 advocates, survivors, and front-line workers join us today at Queen’s Park, and they have been crystal clear in their demands. The time for action is now. The time for believing and supporting survivors of intimate partner violence is now.

We don’t need more half-measures or studies. The work has been done. The Ontario NDP and people across Ontario have spoken. It’s time for Ford to finally take this seriously.”

The Ontario NDP held a press conference this morning before bringing Bill 173 to debate in the Ontario Legislature. The Bill passed a second reading and will now go before a committee – and the Ontario NDP will keep up the pressure to make sure the Conservatives follow through and make it law.