Fog Advisory (Pukaskwa to Batchawana)

4:18 AM EDT Wednesday 10 April 2024

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Areas of dense fog have developed. Fog is expected to gradually dissipate this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.