EC – Significant Snowfall Possible (Chapleau – Gogama)

5:38 AM EST Friday 8 March 2024

Significant snowfall possible tonight into Sunday.

Hazards: Snow, at times heavy. Total accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Tonight into Sunday.

Discussion: Snow, at times heavy, will begin after midnight tonight. Snow will taper from west to east through Sunday. There remains some uncertainty as to where the corridor of heaviest accumulations will occur. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.