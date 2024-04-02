Early Spring Storm Possible (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

At 5:31 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statment warning of an early spring storm that is expected to bring strong winds, rain and the potential for significant snow tonight through Thursday.

A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region tonight with precipitation as rain transitioning to snow Wednesday morning. Snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected to continue through Wednesday night easing through the day Thursday. Significant snowfall accumulations are possible by the time snow begins to ease on Thursday. Strong easterly winds will develop tonight with wind gusts up to 70 km/h, possibly up to 80 km/h for Manitoulin Island and areas along the shoreline. The winds will ease on Wednesday afternoon.

Power outages will be possible. Travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low’s track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts, and when rain will transition to snow. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.