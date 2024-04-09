SE OPP Wawa – Stolen Vehicle located after traffic stop

A traffic stop has resulted in multiple charges for one individual. On March 29, 2024, shortly before 9:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general patrol on Highway 17 near Wawa, when their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a licence plate that had been reported stolen.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, where investigation confirmed the licence plates were stolen, and did not belong to the stopped vehicle. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was also reported stolen. The driver was also found to be driving with a suspended licence.

As a result, Bryan YOUNG, 36 years-of-age, of Mississauga was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with probation order

Driving while under suspension – two counts

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2024 in Wawa.