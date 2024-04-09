Mixed Curling Standings

Team Rank Wins G.P. TERRIS, Tom 1 15 16 FAHRER, Tom 2 13 16 McCoy, Joe 2 13 15 HALL, Dave 4 11 15 BUCKELL, Chris 5 9 16 LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 7 16 CORLEY, Sarah 7 4 15 STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 14 SWITZER, Anya 7 4 14 RAINVILLE, Heather 10 3 16 GLOVER, Justine 11 1 15

The Mixed Curling wrapped up last evening. Team Tom Terris was in First Place for the Season. Teams Tom Fahrer and Joe McCoy tied for the Second Place position.

See you next Season.