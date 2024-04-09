Excitement is building, plans are evolving and registration numbers for the MHS 70th Reunion are increasing! The July 5-6-7 activities include:
Friday
- Meat & Mead 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday
- Wawa Golf Club Tournament TBA
- Saturday afternoon – Rock Island Lodge Social for 50’s, 60’s & 70’s generation 1-4 p.m.
- Dance 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday
- Art in the Park TBA
- Closing Ceremonies at MHS 1 p.m.
- LDHC Annual Memorial Butterfly Release at MHS 12 to 3 p.m.
MHS memorabilia, photo flashbacks, artifacts and a MHS alumni fund-raising auction will be ongoing throughout the weekend at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.
As of April 15, registration will be open to anyone wishing to attend. Our venue sizes are limited. Please get your registration and fee to us as soon as possible. Participation needs to be confirmed soon in order to allow volunteers to secure resources and events for the biggest, bad, rad, reunion party yet!
What can you do? Click on the registration link, send in your fee, share the link far and wide with your classmates, staff and friends. Or email us at [email protected]. Wawa is getting prepped for your big welcome home! See you soon!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- MHS Reunion – April Update - April 9, 2024
- Mixed Curling Standings - April 9, 2024
- L’artiste innu Scott-Pien Picard animera un spectacle à l’ÉSC Trillium pour les élèves du CSC Nouvelon - April 9, 2024