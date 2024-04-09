Innu artist Scott-Pien Picard to perform at ÉSC Trillium CSC Nouvelon students

On April 16, grade 7 to 12 students from École secondaire catholique Trillium and from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) will have the pleasure of attending a performance by Innu artist Scott-Pien Picard during a school tour. His music, both captivating and universal, will transport students into a world where talent and passion meet. This presentation will take place at ÉSC Trillium. The show will afterwards be presented on April 17 at École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) and on April 18 at Laurentian University’s Fraser Auditorium. Over 900 CSC Nouvelon students will take part in the three presentations.

Born in Sept-Îles, Quebec, Scott-Pien Picard is an Innu songwriter from Uashat Mak Maliotenam, an Innu community on the North Shore. He writes in Innu, his mother tongue. He developed a real talent for music at a very early age. From the age of six, he performed in his community. Inspired by the musical groups Maten and Kashtin, he discovered a passion for music and the Innu language. It did not take long for him to develop a talent for composing and writing in the traditional language.

In 2015, Scott-Pien Picard took part in the television program Le Rythme 3, a workshop that brought together new Indigenous talent led by singer-songwriter Samian, and participated in the Nikamun Mamuitun (songs that bring people together) event, bringing Indigenous and non- Indigenous people together in Petite Vallée in 2017. This artist produced his first solo album SCOTT-PIEN PICARD in 2018 and the album Pekuaiapu (which in the ancient Innu language means “visionary – one who sets the path”) in 2022.