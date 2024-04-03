SE OPP – Investigation into fatal collision – vehicle occupants charged

On March 28, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 30 kilometres south of Wawa. One person was confirmed deceased as a result of the collision.

During the investigation, one of the vehicle occupants was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a large amount of suspected Fentanyl, valued at over $28,000. As a result, criminal charges have been laid on all occupants of the vehicle.

Tafary CHURCH, 21 years-of-age, of North York was arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Fail to comply with probation order – three counts

Hanad HASSAN, 18 years-of-age, of Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

Tyler MANBAUMAN, 21 years-of-age, of North York was arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

The accused persons were remanded into custody for bail hearings, and remain in custody.

Sarah WAYEZI, 21 years-of-age, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2024.

A 17-year-old from Etobicoke was arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Fail to comply with undertaking – two counts

Fail to comply with release order – two counts

The youth accused was remanded into custody for a bail hearing, and remains in custody. The identity of the accused is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).