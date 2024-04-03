Breaking News

SE OPP – Investigation into fatal collision – vehicle occupants charged

On March 28, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 30 kilometres south of Wawa. One person was confirmed deceased as a result of the collision.

During the investigation, one of the vehicle occupants was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a large amount of suspected Fentanyl, valued at over $28,000. As a result, criminal charges have been laid on all occupants of the vehicle.

Tafary CHURCH, 21 years-of-age, of North York was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid
  • Fail to comply with probation order – three counts

Hanad HASSAN, 18 years-of-age, of Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid
  • Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

Tyler MANBAUMAN, 21 years-of-age, of North York was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

The accused persons were remanded into custody for bail hearings, and remain in custody.

Sarah WAYEZI, 21 years-of-age, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2024.

A 17-year-old from Etobicoke was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid
  • Fail to comply with undertaking – two counts
  • Fail to comply with release order – two counts

The youth accused was remanded into custody for a bail hearing, and remains in custody. The identity of the accused is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*