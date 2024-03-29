East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired while children in car

On March 27, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a driver after receiving complaints of impairment while driving with kids in the car.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. police received multiple calls reporting that a known family member was driving around drunk with children in the car. The complainants had made attempts to have the driver stop, but she refused. Police located the small black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) a short time later in a retail store parking lot on Ontario Avenue. After a short foot chase, the uncooperative female driver was arrested and the black SUV was towed and impounded.

Marilyn TERRELL, 49-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with – Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 9, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.