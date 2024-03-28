Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA) welcomes the 2024 Provincial budget announcement that the Government of Ontario will make a new investment to extend the successful Greenlands Conservation Partnership (GCP). The province has announced a $20 million investment to GCP to conserve areas of significant ecological importance in Ontario, and promote the importance of healthy, natural spaces.



Greenlands Conservation Partnership funds are matched by OLTA and OLTA’s partnering organizations, Nature Conservancy of Canada and local and regional land trusts through individual donations, foundation support, and by other levels of government. OLTA is pleased to see that the impact of community land conservation is being recognized and continues to grow.



“The Ontario Land Trust Alliance is very grateful for the leadership shown by the Government of Ontario in supporting community land conservation. This continued support of the Greenlands Conservation Partnership will help preserve more natural areas of ecological importance and promote community connection to these natural spaces. We are very excited to continue this important work over the next 4 years.” – Alison Howson, Executive Director, Ontario Land Trust Alliance.



The Greenlands Conservation Partnership is the single largest provincial fund to secure private land in Ontario. Since launching in 2020, the program has protected nearly 167,000 hectares (approximately 412,000 acres) of land across the province.



In the first four years of the program, local and regional land trusts created 65 new projects that conserve sensitive ecosystems and protect habitats for 108 species at risk, including 34 newly secured properties that provide public access and increase the availability of green spaces for Ontarians to enjoy. Partners of this program, including OLTA, will build on the real measurable benefits already seen.