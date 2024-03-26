SIMON, Chris – UPDATED

From the family: The church is now invite only. Most know if they are on the church list. However, there could still be unforeseen issues with the number of seats at the church. We have contacted most (where possible) who are invited but to make things go more smoothly, please arrive at the church before 10:30 a.m. to see if you are on the list – **please check with Mayor Melanie Pilon at the church** This will allow you time to attend at the arena if you are not. We apologize to those we could not place on the list.

Sunrise: January 30, 1972 – Sunset: March 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother and father, Chris Simon, who passed away on Monday March 18, 2024, at the age of 52 years.

Chris was a proud and devoted son to John and Linda Simon (nee Rutland), a cherished brother of Charlee (Sheldon) and an adoring partner to the love of his life, “his queen”, Jody McRae. Chris’ greatest life accomplishment was being a father to his children. He will be deeply missed by his son Mitchell, daughter Sierra (Kyle), son Max, daughter Adrianna and youngest daughter Scarlett, who were Chris’ heart and soul. Chris greatly missed his grandparents, Alfie and Dawn Rutland as well as his Mishomis, Maxie Simon. He is survived by his Nokomis, Margaret Simon. There was nothing more important to him than being a dad. He was loving and caring and was there unconditionally for his children. Chris also came from a large extended family/community, and he was deeply loved by many aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Originally enrolled with Wiikwemkong Unceded Territory (before joining Michipicoten First Nation), Chris was an extremely proud member of the Anishinabek Nation. And just as proud as he was to be Ojibwe, Chris was equally proud to be from Wawa, Ontario, where he was born and raised and called the town he so loved, home. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him and the lives he impacted. Chris’ spirit name was “Naanookshkanse” meaning “Hummingbird”. Chris encompassed the qualities of his spirit name by his way of kindness, compassion, loving heart, and genuineness. Chris innately had the gift of making anyone in his presence feel seen, respected, and welcomed. In the ways Chris loved his family and friends, embraced his community, and expressed utmost kindness and love – his legacy will be forever remembered and cherished.

A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Monica’s Catholic Church (Broadway Avenue, Wawa) on Wednesday March 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joe Duolomane officiating. There will be additional seating available at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (Chris Simon Drive) where the Memorial Mass will be live-streamed. For anyone that cannot attend in person, you can view the Memorial Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. or any time for the next four months at the following link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=7715fc9c-274c-46c0-81e6-4b51f96a0f36

Following the Memorial Mass, a Celebration of Chris’ life will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

The Lady Dunn Health Centre by using the following link: https://ldhc.com/Foundation/Donate-Online,

The Boston University C.T.E Center by using the following link: https://trusted.bu.edu/s/1759/22/form.aspx?sid=1759&gid=2&pgid=422&cid=1060&dids=116&appealcode=WEBMED-DV,

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa (mail to P.O. Box 239, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0) or in person at the Memorial Mass or the Celebration of Life.

Also, a trust fund for Chris’ children will be set up in the coming days. (This will be updated when we have the details).

(Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,

Fallen Limb

A limb has fallen from the family tree.

I keep hearing a voice that says, “Grieve not for me.”

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.

The good life I lived while I was strong.

Continue my heritage, I am counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.

Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.

Continue traditions, no matter how small.

Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls.

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin,

Until the day comes, we are together again.