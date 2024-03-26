SE OPP White River – Criminal Charges laid after domestic dispute

A White River resident is facing criminal charges after a domestic dispute. On March 23, 2024, shortly after 12:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Superior Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person from White River was arrested and charged with:

Spousal Assault

Mischief Under $5,000 – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2024 in Wawa.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.