Men’s Curling Playoffs

Men’s Curling Semi-Finals were played last evening. Going on to Final Championship Game are Team Spencer Terris and Joe McCoy. Battling for third 3rd Place will Teams Ron Hale and Eric Mitrikas.



These games will be played on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Men’s Bonspiel will be April 5-7, 2024.



Congratulations to the Ladies Curling League on hosting a fantastic Bonspiel this past weekend.



Game Schedule for Wednesday, April 3rd, 7:00 p.m.



Championship Game – Ice #3, S. Terris vs McCoy



B Group – Hale vs Mitrikas