Between the Covers – March 26

The Wawa Public Library is pleased to welcome retired Judge and published author, Norm Douglas for a book reading and signing! Norm, who was born in Hawk Junction is touring to promote his new book “You Be the Judge” and will be at the Wawa Public Library on Friday, April 5th from 1-3 p.m. Please join us in welcoming home Norm Douglas and chatting about his new book. Books will be available for purchase.

Don’t Forget: Bring the kids to the library and search for eggs with letters on them, decode the message, and get your name in for a draw prize. All kids are welcome any time during the library’s open hours until March 28th! Draw will be made at 4:00 p.m. on March 28th.

New Book on the 7- Day Shelf in January are: “The House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas, “Twenty-Seven Minutes” by Ashley Tate, “Missing Person” by James Patterson and “Hard By a Great Forest” by Leo Vardiashvili. New in Audio Books is “Just Another Missing Person” by Gillian McAllister.

En Français, nous avons “Le Petit Prince” par L.P. Sicard.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Say Goodbye” by Lisa Gardner. From the book jacket:

Come into my parlor . . .

For Kimberly Quincy, FBI Special Agent, it all starts with a pregnant hooker. The story Delilah Rose tells Kimberly about her johns is too horrifying to be true—but prostitutes are disappearing, one by one, with no explanation, and no one but Kimberly seems to care.

Said the spider to the fly . . .

As a member of the Evidence Response Team, dead hookers aren’t exactly Kimberly’s specialty. The young agent is five months pregnant—she has other things to worry about than an alleged lunatic who uses spiders to do his dirty work. But Kimberly’s own mother and sister were victims of a serial killer. And now, without any bodies and with precious few clues, it’s all too clear that a serial killer has found the key to the perfect murder . . . or Kimberly is chasing a crime that never happened.

Kimberly’s caught in a web more lethal than any spider’s, and the more she fights for answers, the more tightly she’s trapped. What she doesn’t know is that she’s close—too close—to a psychopath who makes women’ s nightmares come alive, and if he has his twisted way, it won’t be long before it’ s time for Kimberly to . . .

New Movies on the shelf are “Downton Abbey A New Era” starring Maggie Smith and Dominic West, “Stephen King’s The Langoliers” starring Stephen King and Tom Holland, the complete first season of “The Last Of Us” starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, and for the kids, we have “Paw Patrol the Mighty Movie” starring McKenna Grace and Kim Kardashian. Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. Pocket Hugs would make a lovely addition to an Easter Basket. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Afterschool Program: The fun and learning continues. Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. March’s Afterschool Program includes Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Wednesday is Creative Comics/Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Chess Club!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audiobooks for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Clubs

Pokemon: If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers, and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Wawa Public Library!

Dungeons & Dragons: In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later.

Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we will be splitting into adult and youth clubs. For the next month the youth group will be held on March 28th, April 4th, and April 18th, 2024 and the Adults will be held on April 11th and April 25, 2024. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!