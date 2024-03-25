The Wawa Ladies 69th Annual Curling Bonspiel was a success!
A special thank you to all our sponsors and to all participating teams, our hardworking volunteers, and the community for supporting our event.
The 2024 Ladies Bonspiel Champions in the “A” Event: Team Boyd
First in “B” Event: Team McHardy
First in “C” Event: Team Parsons
First in “D” Event: Team Dereski
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wawa Ladies 69th Annual Curling Bonspiel - March 25, 2024
- Mixed Curling Standings – March 22nd - March 25, 2024
- Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area) - March 25, 2024