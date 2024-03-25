SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Resident faces charges after domestic disturbance

A Chapleau resident is facing criminal charges as a result of a sexual assault investigation. On March 23, 2024, shortly after 4:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Pine Park Road in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old person from Chapleau was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal

Assault – Spousal

Uttering Threats to Cause Death – Spousal

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone who does, local resources can help. Wawa & Area Victim Services (WAVS) assists all communities in Superior East. They can be reached by phone: (705) 856-7852 or email: [email protected]. If you are in an immediate crisis, call 9-1-1.