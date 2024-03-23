SIU Investigating After OPP Officer Shoots, Injures Man in Algoma District

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer shot a 35-year-old man in Thessalon last night. He is in hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on March 22, 2024, officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area of Frances and Ontario Streets.

The man was armed with an edged weapon.

An officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at the man.

There was an interaction and an officer shot his firearm at the man. The man was arrested and taken to hospital in Sudbury.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php