The Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre this weekend, with the first game at 9:00 a.m. with the Wawa Travellers against the Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds.
A Opening Ceremonies including a moment of silence will be held in honour of Chris Simon at the Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions in Wawa on Friday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m.
|Friday
|9:00 a.m.
|Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
|vs
|Wawa Travellers
|1:30 p.m.
|Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
|vs
|Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
|6:15 p.m.
|Wawa Travellers
|vs
|Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
|Saturday
|9:30 a.m.
|Wawa Travellers
|vs
|Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
|2:00 p.m.
|Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
|vs
|Wawa Travellers
|6:30 p.m.
|Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
|vs
|Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
|Sunday
|9:00 a.m.
|2nd Place
|vs
|3rd Place
|2:00 p.m.
|1st Place
|vs
|Winner of Semi-Final
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions – Game Schedule- UPDATED - March 22, 2024
- Fraud Prevention – Technology is used by fraudsters - March 22, 2024
- Groups Petition Government of Canada to Provide Oversight of Nuclear Waste Project - March 21, 2024