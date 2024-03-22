Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions – Game Schedule- UPDATED

The Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre this weekend, with the first game at 9:00 a.m. with the Wawa Travellers against the Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds.

A Opening Ceremonies including a moment of silence will be held in honour of Chris Simon at the Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions in Wawa on Friday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m.