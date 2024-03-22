Breaking News

Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions – Game Schedule- UPDATED

The Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre this weekend, with the first game at 9:00 a.m. with the Wawa Travellers against the Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds.

A Opening Ceremonies including a moment of silence will be held in honour of Chris Simon at the Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions in Wawa on Friday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m.

 

Friday
9:00 a.m. Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds vs Wawa Travellers
1:30 p.m. Smooth Rock Falls Rockies vs Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
6:15 p.m. Wawa Travellers vs Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Wawa Travellers vs Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds
2:00 p.m. Smooth Rock Falls Rockies vs Wawa Travellers
6:30 p.m. Temiskaming Shores Puckhounds vs Smooth Rock Falls Rockies
Sunday
9:00 a.m. 2nd Place vs 3rd Place
2:00 p.m. 1st Place vs Winner of Semi-Final

 

 

 

