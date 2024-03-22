Fraud Prevention – Technology is used by fraudsters

It is important to be aware of techniques used by fraudsters, which will help Canadians combat cyber-enabled frauds. We’re exposing some of the top tricks and tactics fraudsters use to victimize Canadians that will help prevent victimization.

Here are some different uses of technology that fraudsters may use:

QR Codes: Fraudsters may claim to be a service provider, government agency, or financial institution. Instead of asking the victim to click on a link or download an attachment, fraudsters may instruct the victim to scan a QR code. QR codes can be inserted into emails and texts to direct potential victims to fraudulent or malicious websites or to send payments to fraudsters. Fraudsters send QR codes to victims to assist with the transfer of cryptocurrency through automated teller machines (ATM).

Spoofing: A technique used by fraudsters to mislead and convince you that you are communicating with people you know, or legitimate businesses and organizations. Fraudsters can change the caller-ID that is displayed on your phone, the sender address in an email, and often mimic legitimate websites.

Phishing: Phishing messages can take many forms such as an email or direct message, a phone call (vishing) or a text message (smishing) from a fraudster pretending to be from a legitimate source like a reputable company or someone you know. The fraudster may use tactics like urgent or threatening language to have you enter your personal information. Fraudsters can use this information to steal identities or to gain access to personal and/or business accounts.

Pop-Ups: These are boxes that pop-up on your computer or device screen. They may say you have won a prize or that your computer is infected, along with a toll-free number for you to contact. Clicking on pop-ups may install malicious software or lead you to a fraudulent website.

Remote Entry Software: Fraudsters convince victims into downloading remote entry software or applications that provide fraudsters total control of the victim’s smart phone or computer. Once access is provided, fraudsters can steal your personal data, emails, social media accounts and control to your mobile or online bank accounts.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Advancements in AI are likely to exacerbate cyber enabled frauds impacting Canadians, especially as deepfakes become more believable on social media sites. These advancements have presented new ways for fraudsters to target victims through tools capable of creating fraudulent content including text messages, images, audio, video and data.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of cybercrime or fraud, contact your local police service or the CAFC through the Online Reporting System, or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. The public is encouraged to report to the CAFC, even if a financial loss did not occur.

The OPP will be posting tips and resources online. Members of the public are encouraged to engage in the conversation on social media to help them recognize, reject, and report fraud by using the hashtags #FPM2024, and #kNOwfraud.