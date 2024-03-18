Thank You to the Adult Learning Centre for the generous donation to the Wawa Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the donation and allowing us to sell popcorn, chips and nuts at the Prom Dance.

Thank you to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre for the generous donation of all the supplies for making popcorn including machine. Also to Mitch Hatfield for all her help in selling all this with me at the dance. We had a blast.

For those who still haven’t heard about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, this is a program that brings free books once a month to children ages newborn to Five years old. This program is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa. You and your child must live in Wawa to be eligible for this program. Since starting in January, 2019 we have 66 children registered and 90 children who have graduated.

Any questions you can call me at 705-856-2250 or visit the Library or Superior Children’s Centre on Broadway Avenue for registration forms.

I would like to acknowledge my present and past sponsors:

Wawa Rotary Club

Amanda Paine for the fundraisers she has done with the ornaments

Alamos Gold Mine

Wesdome Mine

TBay Tel

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Adult Learning Centre

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

Cathy and Norm Landriault

Chris Whately

Maxine Tarchuk

Les and Minerva from All Season Sportswear

Anonymous Donor

Wawa-News

submitted by Cathy Cannon, Co-ordinator for the Wawa Dolly Parton Imagination Library