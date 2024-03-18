Thank You to the Adult Learning Centre for the generous donation to the Wawa Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the donation and allowing us to sell popcorn, chips and nuts at the Prom Dance.
Thank you to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre for the generous donation of all the supplies for making popcorn including machine. Also to Mitch Hatfield for all her help in selling all this with me at the dance. We had a blast.
For those who still haven’t heard about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, this is a program that brings free books once a month to children ages newborn to Five years old. This program is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa. You and your child must live in Wawa to be eligible for this program. Since starting in January, 2019 we have 66 children registered and 90 children who have graduated.
Any questions you can call me at 705-856-2250 or visit the Library or Superior Children’s Centre on Broadway Avenue for registration forms.
I would like to acknowledge my present and past sponsors:
Wawa Rotary Club
Amanda Paine for the fundraisers she has done with the ornaments
Alamos Gold Mine
Wesdome Mine
TBay Tel
Wawa Ice Fishing Derby
Adult Learning Centre
Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
Cathy and Norm Landriault
Chris Whately
Maxine Tarchuk
Les and Minerva from All Season Sportswear
Anonymous Donor
Wawa-News
submitted by Cathy Cannon, Co-ordinator for the Wawa Dolly Parton Imagination Library
