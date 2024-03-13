SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after Disturbance on Hwy 101

A verbal dispute has resulted in a criminal charge for a local individual. On March 12, 2024, shortly before 11:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a disturbance on Highway 101, east of Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with Uttering Threats to Damage Property.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in April 2024 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.