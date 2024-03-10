JOHNSON, Douglas

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Lori Johnson and the late Marlene Johnson. Proud father of Norman (Cindy), Tom (Bonnie) and Kathleen. Loving grandfather of Gloria, Ruth and Marlene. Son of the late Norman and Elsie Johnson. Dear brother of Sue Welch (Randy), Rod Johnson, Kirsten (John) Vandebille and Wayne Johnson (Judy). He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Doug is sadly missed by his fur baby Daisy.

At Doug’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca