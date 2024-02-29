Between the Covers – February 29

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. For a limited time, we also have our Pocket Shamrock. If ya have a little of that Irish in ya, it’ll be the perfect little gift! If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug or Pocket Shamrock is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

The library was a busy place last Saturday as many families came in the to do a Sock Gnome! Everyone had a great time making the craft as well as checking out the books, the Game Table and the Awe Learning Computers! The library staff would like to thank everyone for coming out and participating in our carnival activity! Also thanks to our volunteers Levi and Jaxon for helping out! We couldn’t have done it without you! It was so fun seeing the kids and families enjoying themselves!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf in January are: “The Friendship Club” by Robyn Carr, “Random In Death” J.D. Robb and “Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow. New in Audio Books is “Welcome to Beachtown” by Susan Wiggs.

En Français, nous avons “Les Enquêtes de Milady” par Maxime Fontaine.

New Movies on the shelf are “Beast” starring Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries, “Living” starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood, “65” starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt and lastly “The Fabelmans” available in Blu-ray and DVD starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the week is “Outfox” by Sandra Brown. From the book jacket:

One man with multiple identities

Eight women who vanished without a trace

The next likely victim…his wife

Weston Graham is a chameleon. He has gone by many names, worn many faces, and assumed many personalities. These incarnations have enabled him to bilk wealthy women of their fortunes…and then to disappear along with the women, only to resurface with a new identity and his sights set on another victim.

FBI agent Drex Easton is relentlessly driven by a single goal: to outmaneuver the conman once known as Weston Graham. Over the past thirty years, Weston has assumed many names and countless disguises, enabling him to lure eight wealthy women out of their fortunes before they disappeared without a trace.

The only common trait among the victims: a new man in their life who also vanished, leaving behind no evidence of his existence.

Drex is convinced that these women have been murdered, and that the man he knows as Weston Graham is the sociopath responsible. But each time Drex gets close to catching him, Weston trades one persona for another and disappears again. Now, for the first time in their long game of cat and mouse, Drex has a suspect in sight.

Attractive and charming, Jasper Ford is recently married to a successful businesswoman many years his junior, Talia Shafer. Drex insinuates himself into their lives, posing as a new neighbor and setting up surveillance on their house. The closer he gets to the couple, the more convinced he becomes that Jasper is the clever, merciless predator he’s sought-and that his own attraction to Talia threatens to compromise his purpose and integrity.

This is Drex’s one chance to outfox his cunning nemisis before he murders again and eludes justice forever. But first he must determine if the desirable Talia is a heartless accomplice . . . or the next victim.



The fun and learning continue! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. February’s Afterschool Program will include Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Wednesday will be Drawing Club, Thursday will be the new Magic Club and Friday will be Chess Club! On Thursday February 29th, join us as the kids from the Magic Club put on a little Magic Show! Always reading, always learning, join us at the Wawa Public Library!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Chadwic Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter! Shown at right is our stash of yarn ready to be knitted into beautiful items and donated to the community.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday March 23rd starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we will be splitting into adult and youth clubs. The youth group will be held on February 1st, 15th and 29th the adult group will be held on February 8th and 29th. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!