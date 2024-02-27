Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Dubreuilville – White River – Pukaskwa)

Issued by Environment Canada at 7:14 PM EST Tuesday 27 February 2024

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight and Wednesday.

Wawa – Dubreuilville – White River – Pukaskwa

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. A potential flash freeze. Brief risk of freezing rain.

Timing: Tonight until Wednesday afternoon.

Discussion: Tonight, a few showers will transition to freezing rain or ice pellets before changing over to snow overnight. During the transition from liquid to frozen precipitation, temperatures will rapidly drop into the minus teens, leading to the potential of a flash freeze. Snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected, as roads may become icy and slippery with the freezing rain, snow and flash freeze. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.