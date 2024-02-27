Winter Storm Watch (Missinaibi – Chapleau – Gogama – Foleyet) UPDATED

Feb 27, 2024 at 06:23

Issued: 5:47 AM EST Tuesday 27 February 2024

Winter Storm Warning in effect:

Chapleau – Gogama Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake Gogama – Foleyet

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat Manitouwadge – Hornepayne Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa



A winter storm will affect the area beginning tonight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

A period of freezing rain with 1 to 3 millimetres of ice accretion.

A flash freeze.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Beginning this evening ending Wednesday night.

Discussion: Precipitation will begin as showers along with the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. This evening or near midnight the rain will transition over to freezing rain or ice pellets and then over to snow Wednesday morning. During the transition from liquid to frozen precipitation, temperatures will rapidly drop into the minus teens leading to the potential of a flash freeze.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected as roads may become icy with the freezing rain and flash freeze.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

