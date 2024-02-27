Flash Freeze Warning (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

Issued by Environment Canada at 6:41 PM EST Tuesday 27 February 2024

Flash Freeze Warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

Hazards: Sudden icy conditions on roads and walkways. A brief period of freezing rain.

Timing: Wednesday morning.

Discussion: A dramatic change in temperatures is expected on Wednesday morning with the passage of a sharp cold front. Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing within a few hours. During the transition from rain to snow, there may be a brief period of freezing rain and ice pellets.

In addition, snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected on Wednesday, along with local blowing snow. Lake effect snow is expected to develop Wednesday night, bringing additional snowfall accumulations to the area. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.