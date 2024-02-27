Feb 27, 2024 at 20:40
Flash Freeze Warning in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.
Hazards: Sudden icy conditions on roads and walkways. A brief period of freezing rain.
Timing: Wednesday morning.
Discussion: A dramatic change in temperatures is expected on Wednesday morning with the passage of a sharp cold front. Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing within a few hours. During the transition from rain to snow, there may be a brief period of freezing rain and ice pellets.
In addition, snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected on Wednesday, along with local blowing snow. Lake effect snow is expected to develop Wednesday night, bringing additional snowfall accumulations to the area. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Dubreuilville – White River – Pukaskwa) - February 27, 2024
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) - February 27, 2024
- Flash Freeze Warning (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) - February 27, 2024