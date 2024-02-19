Premier Doug Ford Shares Family Day Greetings

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the Family Day holiday:

“There is nothing more important than spending time with loved ones. That’s what makes Family Day so special.

Our government is hard at work to support Ontario families in every region of our province.

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainty, we’re rebuilding our economy with better jobs and bigger paycheques for families in Ontario. We added more than 180,000 new jobs across the province last year, with more new manufacturing jobs than all U.S. states combined. This success is a testament to the hard work and determination of every Ontario worker and business.

We’re helping families spend less time stuck in traffic by building new roads and highways, like Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, while leading the largest transit expansion in North America.

We’re keeping costs down for Ontario families by banning new tolls on highways and giving people a veto over any future provincial carbon tax. By cutting the gas tax, scrapping the licence plate sticker fee and eliminating tolls on Highways 412 and 418, we’re saving families hundreds of dollars every year.

We’re saving transit riders an average of $1,600 every year through our One Fare, which will make it more affordable and easier than ever to take public transit across the GTA.

We’re helping families find homes that meets their needs and budget with our plan to build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031, including through our new $1.2 billion Building Faster Fund.

We’re protecting Ontario families by investing in safer communities with $51 million, over three years, to combat auto theft and $112 million to strengthen the province’s bail system, helping to ensure that the most dangerous criminals stay behind bars where they belong.

And we’re connecting more families to convenient care with the largest expansion of primary care teams in the province’s history as we invest nearly $50 billion in 50 new and expanded hospital projects.

To everyone working today, including our first responders and retail and hospitality sectors, thank you for playing such an important role in our communities. Our government will always have your back, today and every day.

Ontario is a special place to live and raise a family. We’re working hard every day to make it even better.

From my family to yours, Happy Family Day!”