Between the Covers – February 19

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. They would make a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift!

Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Blind Date with a Book

Don’t know what to read next? Looking for a new favourite author? It’s time for a Blind Date with a Book!! Come on into the library and select one of our wrapped books, check it out and take it home. Once you get home you can unwrap your book and discover a new author! There is no opportunity to judge the book by the cover! Be sure to Rate Your Date on the slip attached to wrapped book and let us know what your think. Would you have a date with the new author again? Blind Date with a Book will run throughout the month of February! Come on in and check it out!

Don’t forget the library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

New Books this week on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The Bad Weather Friend” by Dean Koontz, “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides and “The Night Island” by Jayne Ann Krentz. New in Audio Books we have “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel!

En Français, nous avons “Les Régicides” par Robert Harris.

Staff Pick of the week is “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry. From the book jacket:

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

So begins the riveting story of acclaimed actor Matthew Perry, taking us along on his journey from childhood ambition to fame to addiction and recovery in the aftermath of a life-threatening health scare. Before the frequent hospital visits and stints in rehab, there was five-year-old Matthew, who traveled from Montreal to Los Angeles, shuffling between his separated parents; fourteen-year-old Matthew, who was a nationally ranked tennis star in Canada; twenty-four-year-old Matthew, who nabbed a coveted role as a lead cast member on the talked-about pilot then called Friends Like Us. . . and so much more.

In an extraordinary story that only he could tell—and in the heartfelt, hilarious, and warmly familiar way only he could tell it—Matthew Perry lays bare the fractured family that raised him (and also left him to his own devices), the desire for recognition that drove him to fame, and the void inside him that could not be filled even by his greatest dreams coming true. But he also details the peace he’s found in sobriety and how he feels about the ubiquity of Friends, sharing stories about his castmates and other stars he met along the way. Frank, self-aware, and with his trademark humor, Perry vividly depicts his lifelong battle with addiction and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an unforgettable memoir that is both intimate and eye-opening—as well as a hand extended to anyone struggling with sobriety. Unflinchingly honest, moving, and uproariously funny, this is the book fans have been waiting for.”

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of February we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Drawing Club on Wednesday. Magic Club on Thursday and Chess Club on Friday!

Senior’s Corner

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the CHADWIC Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audiobooks for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

Clubs:

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free Wi-Fi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday February 24th, 2024 starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing tabletop game.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY CARNIVAL CRAFT- Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 from 11:00am until 2:00pm for our Wawa Winter Carnival Craft. We will be making cute little sock gnomes! This will be a fun event for the kids and we hope to see you there.

Colouring pictures for the colouring contest can be picked up and dropped off at the Community Centre and the Wawa Public Library! Get out and enjoy your Wawa Winter Carnival!

ADULT CRAFT CLUB: Join us for Adult Craft Club every Tuesday starting at 1:30! Watch our Facebook page or our website (wawa.olsn.ca) to find out what we’re doing! There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!