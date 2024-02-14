Winter weather travel advisory (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

5:27 PM EST Wednesday 14 February 2024

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Thursday.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 7 to 12 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

Early Thursday morning to Thursday afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow, at times heavy, will begin early Thursday morning and persist into the afternoon before tapering off to light flurries by Thursday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.