Between the Covers – February 5

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “Unnatural Death” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Watchmaker’s Hand” by Jeffery Deaver, “The Mystery Guest” by Nita Prose. New in Audio Books this week is “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano.

En Français, nous avons “La Maison aux Lumières” par Donato Carrisi. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Don’t Have Your Baby In the Dory” by H. Gordon Green. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

“It’s tempting Providence, it is!” he kept saying. “Sail this here ship on Friday the thirteenth? With all them blinkin’ mines still loose in the sea? It’s only askin’ for trouble, that’s all!”

This was the warning given to Nurse Myra Grimsley in 1921 prior to her departure from England to her new assignment in Newfoundland.

In May of that year, she arrived in the small fishing hamlet of Daniel’s Harbour, which remained her home for the rest of her life. Here she became the only medical help along 200 miles of storm-swept coast and an invaluable member of this spread-out community.

Half a century later, Myra Bennett was still nursing and enjoying the “unexpected” adventures of her profession.Myra Bennett (1890–1990) has received numerous awards and titles of distinction for her work, including a doctorate of science, Member of the Order of the British Empire, and Member of the Order of Canada.

Her life story has been documented for print and television and adapted for the stage.

D&D is here! Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks! Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: A new year of fun begins!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of February, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Drawing Club on Wednesday, Magic Club on Thursday and Chess Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

ADULT CRAFT CLUB FOR JANUARY: We have switched to TUESDAY at 1:30pm for our Adult Craft Club. There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!

POKEMON CLUB If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, February 24th starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the CHADWIC Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts, and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. They would make a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift! Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 from 11:00am until 2:00pm for our Wawa Winter Carnival Craft. We will be making cute little sock gnomes! This will be a fun event for the kids and we hope to see you there.

Colouring pictures for the colouring contest can be picked up and dropped off at the Community Centre and the Wawa Public Library! Get out and enjoy your Wawa Winter Carnival!

Don’t know what to read next? Looking for a new favourite author? It’s time for a Blind Date with a Book!! Come on into the library and select one of our wrapped books, check it out and take it home. Once you get home you can unwrap your book and discover a new author! There is no opportunity to judge the book by the cover! Be sure to Rate Your Date on the slip attached to wrapped book and let us know what your think. Would you have a date with the new author again? Blind Date with a Book will run throughout the month of February! Come on in and check it out!