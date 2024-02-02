|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|8
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|7
|9
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|7
|9
|HALL, Dave
|4
|6
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|5
|10
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|4
|9
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|6
|4
|9
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|3
|9
|CORLEY, Sarah
|9
|2
|9
|SWITZER, Anya
|9
|2
|9
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|9
Game Schedule for February 8th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|FAHRER
|RAINVILLE
|TERRIS
|LESCHISHIN
|SWITZER
|HALL
|STOYCHEFF
|8:00 PM
|CORLEY
|GLOVER
|McCOY
|BUCKELL
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 2nd - February 2, 2024
- Paul Henry retiring as Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer at the CSCN - February 2, 2024
- Paul Henry prend sa retraite à titre de directeur de l’éducation et secrétaire-trésorier du CSCN - February 2, 2024