Mixed Curling Standings – February 2nd

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 8 8
FAHRER, Tom 2 7 9
McCoy, Joe 2 7 9
HALL, Dave 4 6 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 5 10
BUCKELL, Chris 6 4 9
STOYCHOFF, Peter 6 4 9
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 3 9
CORLEY, Sarah 9 2 9
SWITZER, Anya 9 2 9
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 9

Game Schedule for February 8th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM FAHRER RAINVILLE TERRIS LESCHISHIN
SWITZER HALL STOYCHEFF
8:00 PM CORLEY GLOVER
McCOY BUCKELL
