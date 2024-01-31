Rockin’ The Rock & Manitoulin Country Fest – End of an Era

It is with immense sadness that we announce the end of RTR (Rockin’ The Rock) and MCF (Manitoulin Country Fest). After a significant health scare, Craig and KT have come to the very difficult decision to shut down the festivals. “We have worked towards having another team take over these events, unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass. Simply put, we don’t have anyone to take over the events and we cannot take on the pressure of delivering them anymore” said KT.

“We cannot even begin to express our level of thanks for our staff and friends, our incredible volunteers, Manitoulin Transport and the rest of the sponsors who supported us over the years, the artists who made the journey, and of course, our patrons! We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mike Mantha, Carol Hughes and the provincial and federal governments who supported our events over the years. We only hope the provincial and federal governments realize the importance of supporting events in Northern Ontario!