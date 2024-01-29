Between the Covers – January 29

Anti-bullying Q & A: The 1st Wawa Scouts, in partnership with the OPP and the Wawa Public Library presented a Question and Answer session about bullying! Constable Ashley Nickle was present to talk to the cub scouts about what bullying is, how it hurts people and how to deal with bullies.

Bullying is not ok and anyone who is being bullied needs to tell someone they trust, like a parent, a teacher or a close friend!

The library had a display of age-appropriate books about bullying which can be checked out. Thank you to the Cub Scouts who had many questions to ask and some experiences to share. Thank you to Constable Nickle for leading the Q & A and thank you to the 1st Wawa Scout Leaders for including the Wawa PL in this discussion.

Remember that the Wawa Public Library is a safe place for anyone who may be experiencing bullying.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf in January are: “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom, “Just Once” by Karen Kingsbury, “The Ball at Versailles” by Danielle Steel, “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros. New in Audio Books is “The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger.

En Français, nous avons “A la croiseé des chemins Tome 3 Les éclaircies” par Louise Tremblay D’Essiambre.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Push” by Ashley Audrain. From the book jacket:

A tense, page-turning psychological drama about the making and breaking of a family–and a woman whose experience of motherhood is nothing at all what she hoped for–and everything she feared.

Blythe Connor is determined that she will be the warm, comforting mother to her new baby Violet that she herself never had.

But in the thick of motherhood’s exhausting early days, Blythe becomes convinced that something is wrong with her daughter–she doesn’t behave like most children do.

Or is it all in Blythe’s head? Her husband, Fox, says she’s imagining things. The more Fox dismisses her fears, the more Blythe begins to question her own sanity, and the more we begin to question what Blythe is telling us about her life as well.

Then their son Sam is born–and with him, Blythe has the blissful connection she’d always imagined with her child. Even Violet seems to love her little brother. But when life as they know it is changed in an instant, the devastating fall-out forces Blythe to face the truth.

The Push is a tour de force you will read in a sitting, an utterly immersive novel that will challenge everything you think you know about motherhood, about what we owe our children, and what it feels like when women are not believed.

New Movies on the shelf are “John Wick Chapter 4” starring Keanu Reeves, “Love Again” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, “Four Good Days” starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis and “The Crown the complete fifth Season” starring Dominic West and Lesley Manville.

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun and learning continue!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of January, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday. STEAM (Science. Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) on Thursday and Game Club on Friday.

February’s Afterschool Program:

Tuesday – Story and Craft Club

Wednesday – Drawing Club,

Thursday – Magic Club

Friday -Chess Club!

Always reading, always learning, join us at the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Chadwic Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, February 24th starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we will be splitting into adult and youth clubs. The youth group will be held on February 1st, 15th and 29th the adult group will be held on February 8th and 29th. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!