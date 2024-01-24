Quarrell, Iown

We regret to announce the death of Iown Quarrell, at the age of 94 years, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Extendicare Kapuskasing. Iown was a warm and caring person who loved to dote on those around her. If you were a guest in Iown’s home, you were sure to be fed good food, homemade baking, and offered a cup of tea. Iown was a creative and artistic person who enjoyed many crafts, with quilting being by far her favourite. Over the years, Iown made hundreds of blankets for her loved ones, many of which she designed herself. She loved nature, spending many years on the shore of Lake Superior, where she enthusiastically entertained anyone taking a break from a long drive along the Trans-Canada Highway. However, Iown’s grandchildren were her greatest joy; in her words, they were the best, and she loved to boast about them to anyone who would listen.

Iown leaves in mourning her children: Rodney of B.C., Robert (Lorraine) of Sault Ste. Marie, Randy (Ursula Fortin) of Kapuskasing, and Heather Gagnon (Alex Mair) of Moonbeam.

Iown will be deeply missed by twelve grandchildren: Paul, Chantal, Rob, Andrea, Carlee, Heather-Ann, Jensen, Carrie, Jeff, Rachel, George, and Graham; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her siblings: Pat Burk-Charmin, Donna Dawson, Janice Williamson, and Brian Williamson.

Iown was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Donna Coe (Raymond); and two grandchildren: Julie, and Tyler.

A celebration of Iown’s life will be held at a later date in Sault Ste. Marie. The family would greatly appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Threads of Life as expressions of sympathy.

Nous regrettons d’annoncer le décès d’Iown Quarrell, à l’âge de 94 ans, le dimanche 21 janvier 2024, au foyer Extendicare Kapuskasing. Iown était une personne chaleureuse et attentionnée qui aimait s’occuper de ceux qui l’entouraient. Si on vous invitait chez Iown, vous étiez sûr d’être nourri de bons repas et de pâtisseries maison, et vous faire offrir une tasse de thé. Iown était une personne créative et artistique qui aimait beaucoup l’artisanat, le matelassage étant son activité préférée. Au fil des ans, elle a fabriqué des centaines de couvertures pour ses proches, dont Iown en a conçu plusieurs elle-même. Elle aimait la nature et l’eau, et a passé de nombreuses années sur les rives du lac Supérieur, où elle divertissait avec enthousiasme toutes les gens qui faisaient une pause pendant un long trajet en voiture sur la route Transcanadienne. Sa plus grande joie, cependant, était ses petits-enfants ; selon elle, ils étaient les meilleurs et elle aimait s’en vanter auprès de tous ceux qui voulaient bien l’écouter.

Iown laisse dans le deuil ses enfants : Rodney de la Colombie-Britannique, Robert (Lorraine) de Sault Ste. Marie, Randy (Ursula Fortin) de Kapuskasing, et Heather Gagnon (Alex Mair) de Moonbeam. I

own manquera beaucoup à ses douze petits-enfants : Paul, Chantal, Rob, Andrea, Carlee, Heather-Ann, Jensen, Carrie, Jeff, Rachel, George et Graham ; 16 arrière-petits-enfants ; une arrière-arrière-petite-fille ; et ses frères et sœurs : Pat Burk-Charmin, Donna Dawson, Janice Williamson et Brian Williamson.

Iown fut prédécédée par son époux, Bob ; sa fille, Donna Coe (Raymond) ; et deux petits-enfants : Julie et Tyler.

Une célébration de la vie d’Iown aura lieu ultérieurement à Sault Ste. Marie. La famille sera très reconnaissante de dons à la Fondation des maladies du cœur ou à l’association Fil de vie comme témoignages de sympathie.