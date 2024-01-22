Between the Covers – January 22

The 1st Wawa Scouts in partnership with the OPP and the Wawa Public Library, will be hosting an Antibullying Q & A Session at the library on January 24th, 2024 from 5:30-6:30. OPP Constable Ashley Nickle will be leading the discussion. There will be a display of books that support antibullying for all participants to view. The library will provide light refreshments. We hope you can join us!

Family Literacy Day is Saturday, January 27th! We can’t begin to express how important literacy is to everyone. Reading together allows families to connect and spend time doing something fun. Reading doesn’t just have to be in the form of a book. It could be reading and following a cake recipe or reading the instructions to a new board game or reading directions on how to get to a new destination. Children who are read to become life-long readers.

A great place to start is taking your kids to the Wawa Public Library! We have book displays, AWE Learning Computers and an Interactive Game Table to make a child’s first visit to the library a memorable one! Come on in and check out your Wawa Public Library!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The Edge” by David Baldacci, “Betrayal” by Phillip Margolin, “The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff, “My Name is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand.

En Français, nous avons “Une Exécution” par Danya Kukafka.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Holly” by Stephen King. From the book jacket:

Stephen King’s Holly marks the triumphant return of beloved King character Holly Gibney. Readers have witnessed Holly’s gradual transformation from a shy (but also brave and ethical) recluse in Mr. Mercedes to Bill Hodges’s partner in Finders Keepers to a full-fledged, smart, and occasionally tough private detective in The Outsider. In King’s new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries.

When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl’s desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down.

Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in the basement of their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie’s disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless.

Holly must summon all her formidable talents to outthink and outmaneuver the shockingly twisted professors in this chilling new masterwork from Stephen King.

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun and learning continues! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of January we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday. STEAM (Science. Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. A huge shout out to Havana for joining us for the Afterschool Program and teaching us how to make jewelry. Everyone had a great time!! Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

POKEMON CLUB If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free Wi-Fi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Chadwic Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves, mitts, and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

PUZZLES: We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out! All you need is a library card! Great item to check out for the holiday season!

READING HELP: The Wawa Public Library is offering a reading help program for school aged children. If you are interested, please stop in and fill out a registration form. We have two lovely ladies who have successfully completed a vulnerable person check volunteering to make this program available.