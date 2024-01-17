THIEL, Christa

Passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Joachim “Joe” Thiel (2011). Predeceased by her parents, Josef and his wife Martha (nee Seidel) Cioch.



Christa married Joe, the love of her life, in Germany. They immigrated to Canada and settled in Wawa where they built two new homes. They both worked for Algoma Ore for 30 years. On retirement, they moved to St. Agatha and built their third new home. Christa spent her final years at Luther Village on the Park, Waterloo.



Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 10 – 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following in the Fireside Reception Room of the funeral home. Cremation will have taken place. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo.



In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation – Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Christian Fellowship Church may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com