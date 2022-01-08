Morning News – January 8

January 8, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Winter storm warning in effect for:
Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
White River – Dubreuilville
Marathon – Schreiber
Nipigon – Rossport
- Today – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm except 15 cm over higher terrain. Wind south 50 km/h gusting to 80. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 23 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Searchmont Resort is opening the Quad Lift this weekend. The lifts are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. In all, there are eight runs available with a snow base of 60 to 90 centimetres, depending on the location on the hill.
- Congratulations to Louise Quesnel of Sudbury! Shewon the $199,930 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) December electronic and online 50/50 draw. Her lucky number (Z-1906531) was drawn electronically.
