Snow Squall Watch (Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

6:02 AM EST Tuesday 16 January 2024

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls are possible tonight through Wednesday.

Hazards: Total local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm possible. Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Tonight into Wednesday.

Discussion: Flurries will continue today; however, the most intense snow squalls are expected to begin tonight and continue on Wednesday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.