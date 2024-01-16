Snow Squall Watch (Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Lake effect snow squalls are possible tonight through Wednesday.
Hazards: Total local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm possible. Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Timing: Tonight into Wednesday.
Discussion: Flurries will continue today; however, the most intense snow squalls are expected to begin tonight and continue on Wednesday.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
