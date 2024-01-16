MANN, Sylvia (nee Wallace)

We regret to announce the passing of Sylvia Mann (nee Wallace) in her 79th year on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Daughter of the late Eugenia and Edward. Beloved wife of the late Bill Mann. Loving mother of Dot (Bill) and Tom (Luc). Grandmother of Jakob. Younger sister of Betty (Nils), Bill (late Jean) (late Laura), late Pat (Garry), late Roy, late Walter (Mary). Sylvia was loved by many nieces and nephews and will be missed by friends and family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her camp in the summer.

Many thanks to Dr. Cotterill, Jolene and the staff in Acute Care at the Lady Dunn General Hospital. As Sylvia was a lover of travel, please think of her when you are abroad, and take her spirit with you.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.