Mixed Curling Standings – January 12

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 7
FAHRER, Tom 2 5 7
HALL, Dave 2 5 6
McCoy, Joe 2 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 5 4 7
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 3 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 7 2 6
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 2 6
GLOVER, Justine 9 1 6
SWITZER, Anya 9 1 6
CORLEY, Sarah 11 0 6

Ice Schedule for January 18th,

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM LESCHISHIN GLOVER FAHRER TERRIS
McCOY RAINVILLE CORLEY
8:00 PM BUCKELL STOYCHEFF
HALL SWITZER
