Mixed Curling Standings – January 12

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|7
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|5
|7
|HALL, Dave
|2
|5
|6
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|4
|7
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|3
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|7
|2
|6
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|2
|6
|GLOVER, Justine
|9
|1
|6
|SWITZER, Anya
|9
|1
|6
|CORLEY, Sarah
|11
|0
|6
Ice Schedule for January 18th,
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|LESCHISHIN
|GLOVER
|FAHRER
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|RAINVILLE
|CORLEY
|8:00 PM
|BUCKELL
|STOYCHEFF
|HALL
|SWITZER
