Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – January 10

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 6 6
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 4 5
PARSONS, Rochelle 2 4 6
BLANCHET, Emma 4 3 7
BONITZKE, Wendy 4 3 6
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 4 3 6
BUSSINEAU, Denise 4 3 5
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 4 3 7
LOWE, Cheri 4 3 7
SPENCER, Diane 4 3 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 4 3 6
MATHIAS, Danette 12 2 7
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 0 6

Game Schedule January 16, 2024

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BONITZKE BURGOYNE SPENCER
PARSONS BUSSINEAU BLANCHET
8:00 pm BONITZKE TREMBLAY LESCHISHIN
MATHIAS CHARBONNEAU LOWE
BYE: KLOCKARS
