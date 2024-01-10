Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – January 10

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|6
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|4
|5
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|2
|4
|6
|BLANCHET, Emma
|4
|3
|7
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|4
|3
|6
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|4
|3
|6
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|4
|3
|5
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|4
|3
|7
|LOWE, Cheri
|4
|3
|7
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|3
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|4
|3
|6
|MATHIAS, Danette
|12
|2
|7
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|0
|6
Game Schedule January 16, 2024
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BONITZKE
|BURGOYNE
|SPENCER
|PARSONS
|BUSSINEAU
|BLANCHET
|8:00 pm
|BONITZKE
|TREMBLAY
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
|CHARBONNEAU
|LOWE
|BYE:
|KLOCKARS
