École secondaire Saint-Joseph in Wawa to Hold Open House

Grade 8 students and their parents are invited to take part in École secondaire Saint-Joseph’s Open House event on Wednesday, January 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the school located at 101 Churchill Street in Wawa.

As part of this activity, students will be offered a tour of the school and will have the chance to get to know the teachers. They will also meet high school students recognized for their leadership as well as become familiar with the various programs and activities offered by the school.

École secondaire Saint-Joseph offers a French-language Catholic educational program recognized for its excellence and innovation. The school allows students to acquire a high level of bilingualism and to receive top quality education that will prepare them to pursue all post-secondary destinations. CSC Nouvelon secondary schools have the highest graduation rate in Northern Ontario.