Men’s Curling Standings – January 9

Jan 9, 2024 at 13:10

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 7 8
FAHRER, Tom 2 6 8
TERRIS, Tom 2 6 8
McCOY, Joe 4 5 8
MITRIKAS, Eric 5 5 8
HALE, Ron 6 3 8
TERRIS, Spencer 7 1 8
REID, Michael 8 0 8

Game Schedule for Monday, January 15th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
S.TERRIS McCOY REID T.TERRIS
MITIKAS FAHRER HALE LESCHISHIN

 

