Men’s Curling Standings – January 9

Jan 9, 2024 at 13:10
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|7
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|6
|8
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|6
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|5
|8
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|5
|5
|8
|HALE, Ron
|6
|3
|8
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|1
|8
|REID, Michael
|8
|0
|8
Game Schedule for Monday, January 15th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|S.TERRIS
|McCOY
|REID
|T.TERRIS
|MITIKAS
|FAHRER
|HALE
|LESCHISHIN
