Between the Covers – January 8

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “A Haunting in the Arctic” by C.J. Cooke, “Past Lying” by Val McDermid, “Christmas Presents” by Lisa Unger, “Being Henry: The Fonz…and beyond” by Henry Winkler. New to the Audio Book collection is “The Twelve dogs of Christmas” by Susan Wiggs.

En Français, nous avons “24 Jours pour survivre au réveillon”” par Audrée Archambault. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Comfort & Joy” by Kristin Hannah. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

Joy Candellaro once loved Christmas more than any other time of the year. Now, as the holiday approaches, she is at a crossroads in her life; recently divorced and alone, she can’t summon the old enthusiasm for celebrating. So without telling anyone, she buys a ticket and boards a plane bound for the beautiful Pacific Northwest. When an unexpected detour takes her deep into the woods of the Olympic rainforest, Joy makes a bold decision to leave her ordinary life behind–to just walk away–and thus begins an adventure unlike any she could have imagined.

In the small town of Rain Valley, six-year-old Bobby O’Shea is facing his first Christmas without a mother. Unable to handle the loss, Bobby has closed himself off from the world, talking only to his invisible best friend. His father Daniel is beside himself, desperate to help his son cope. Yet when the little boy meets Joy, these two unlikely souls form a deep and powerful bond. In helping Bobby and Daniel heal, Joy finds herself again.

But not everything is as it seems in quiet Rain Valley, and in an instant, Joy’s world is ripped apart, and her heart is broken. On a magical Christmas Eve, a night of impossible dreams and unexpected chances, Joy must find the courage to believe in a love–and a family–that can’t possibly exist, and go in search of what she wants . . . and the new life only she can find.

Afterschool Program:

A new year of fun begins! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of January, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Math) Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Adults:

We have switched to TUESDAY at 1:30 pm for our Adult Craft Club. There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!

Youths & Adults:



D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday January 27th starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

Seniors:

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.