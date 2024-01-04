Between the Pages – January 4

The staff and Board of the Wawa Public Library had a great time participating in the parade! Kudos to all who put in a float and to everyone who came out to watch. The weather was great…what more could we ask for. It was a wonderful evening had by all.

Thank you, Santa for taking the time from your busy schedule to read a story to the Afterschool Program Kids! Merry Christmas!

The winner of the Holiday Scavenger Hunt is Zachari! Congratulations! Thank you to all who participated! Stay tuned for more fun events to come in 2024!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf in January are: “Sisters Under the Rising Sun” by Heather Morris, “The Bittlemores” by Jann Arden, “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson, “Tom Clancy Command and Control” by Marc Cameron.

En Français, nous avons “Il était une fois en December”” par Marie-Krystel Gendron.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks. From the book jacket:

Dreamland is a love story about risking everything for a dream—and whether it’s possible to leave the past behind.

Colby Mills once felt destined for a musical career, until tragedy grounded his aspirations. Now the head of a small family farm in North Carolina, he spontaneously takes a gig playing at a bar in St. Pete’s Beach, Florida, seeking a rare break from his duties at home.

But when he meets Morgan Lee, his world is turned upside-down, making him wonder if the responsibilities he has shouldered need dictate his life forever. The daughter of affluent Chicago doctors, Morgan has graduated from a prestigious college music program with the ambition to move to Nashville and become a star. Romantically and musically, she and Colby complete each other in a way that neither has ever known.

While they are falling headlong in love, Beverly is on a heart-pounding journey of another kind. Fleeing an abusive husband with her six-year-old son, she is trying to piece together a life for them in a small town far off the beaten track. With money running out and danger seemingly around every corner, she makes a desperate decision that will rewrite everything she knows to be true.

In the course of a single unforgettable week, two young people will navigate the exhilarating heights and heartbreak of first love. Hundreds of miles away, Beverly will put her love for her young son to the test. And fate will draw all three people together in a web of life-altering connections . . . forcing each to wonder whether the dream of a better life can ever survive the weight of the past.

New Movies on the shelf are “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” starring Harrison Ford, “Equalizer 2” starring Denzel Washington, “F9 the Fast Saga” starring Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster and “Monster High” starring Ceci Balagot and Mila Harris.

The fun continues!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of January, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Math) Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Here is our stash of yarn ready to be knitted into beautiful items and donated to the community.

Clubs



If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up.

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, December 9th starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we will be splitting into adult and youth clubs. The youth group will be held on January 4th and 18th and the adult group will be held on January 11th and 25th. The Youth Group is for those aged 9 to 15, and Adult Group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!